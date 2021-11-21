Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €143.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been assigned a €143.00 ($162.50) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ML. Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €151.13 ($171.73).

ML opened at €137.40 ($156.14) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €134.15 and its 200 day moving average price is €133.78. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a one year high of €130.85 ($148.69).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

