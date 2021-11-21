Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) traded up 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. 55,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,276,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SID. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.
The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
Featured Story: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.