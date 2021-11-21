Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) traded up 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. 55,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,276,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SID. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 186.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

