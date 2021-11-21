Comparing Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) & H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bureau Veritas and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bureau Veritas 0 3 9 0 2.75 H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 4 2 3 0 1.89

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Bureau Veritas has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bureau Veritas and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bureau Veritas N/A N/A N/A H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 4.52% 16.45% 5.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bureau Veritas and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bureau Veritas $5.26 billion 2.85 $143.13 million N/A N/A H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) $20.39 billion 1.28 $133.99 million $0.12 29.67

Bureau Veritas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ).

Summary

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) beats Bureau Veritas on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products. The Marine and Offshore segment checks the compliance of ships and offshore units by carrying standards mainly on the strength of structures and equipment reliability on board. The Agri-Food and Commodities segment provides its clients with inspection, laboratory testing, and certification services for all types of commodities, including oil and petrochemicals, metals and minerals, food, and agri-commodities. The Industry segment includes conformity assessment, production monitoring, asset integrity management, and equipment certification. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment consists of buildings and infrastructure lifecycle, including capital expenditure and operating expenditure services. The Certification segment certifies the QHSE management systems utilized by clients comply with international standards or with nationa

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America. The firm’s brands include H&M, H&M Home, Weekday, COS, & Other Stories, Monki, ARKET, Afound, Sellpy and Treadler. The company was founded by Erling Persson in 1947 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

