Comparing Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) & Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Organovo alerts:

26.3% of Organovo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Graphite Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Organovo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Graphite Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Organovo and Graphite Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo N/A -32.38% -31.38% Graphite Bio N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Organovo and Graphite Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Graphite Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Graphite Bio has a consensus target price of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 212.59%. Given Graphite Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Graphite Bio is more favorable than Organovo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Organovo and Graphite Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo $2.20 million 19.90 -$16.83 million ($1.36) -3.70 Graphite Bio N/A N/A -$68.37 million N/A N/A

Organovo has higher revenue and earnings than Graphite Bio.

Summary

Graphite Bio beats Organovo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company was founded in April 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.