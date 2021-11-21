Connect Biopharma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 1,602 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,535% compared to the average volume of 98 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 133.7% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,991,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,795 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $2,391,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $1,855,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $2,775,000. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Connect Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of CNTB opened at $5.12 on Friday. Connect Biopharma has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $29.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

