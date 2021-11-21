Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives $72.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $3,340,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $4,582,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,687,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,045,000 after purchasing an additional 58,737 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ED traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.03. 1,841,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,438. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.57.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

