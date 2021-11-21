Contrasting Lightbridge (LTBR) and Its Competitors

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is one of 53 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lightbridge to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lightbridge and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A Lightbridge Competitors 163 663 962 21 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 4.97%. Given Lightbridge’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lightbridge has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Lightbridge and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightbridge N/A -81.96% -73.05% Lightbridge Competitors -24.90% -14.89% -5.06%

Risk and Volatility

Lightbridge has a beta of 3.39, meaning that its share price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightbridge’s peers have a beta of 2.24, meaning that their average share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lightbridge and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lightbridge N/A -$14.42 million -4.49 Lightbridge Competitors $1.74 billion $111.68 million 19.93

Lightbridge’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge. Lightbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Lightbridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Lightbridge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lightbridge peers beat Lightbridge on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

