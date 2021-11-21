Cook Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $450,720.00 (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $4.66 million and $450,720.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00070736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00072568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00090863 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,350.50 or 0.07313296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,568.48 or 1.00136040 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,195,139 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.