Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,293 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Copart by 11.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 374.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 54,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 74,166 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 7.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 3.4% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 28,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $152.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.72. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

