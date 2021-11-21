CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of CoreCivic worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,170,000 after purchasing an additional 444,324 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1,184.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 163,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 53,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.22.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $471.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

