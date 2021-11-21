CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 603,300 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the October 14th total of 446,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock remained flat at $$15.51 during trading hours on Friday. 754,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,063. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03. CorePoint Lodging has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.48 million, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.88.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CPLG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

