CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Receives $156.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COR shares. Truist increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $825,194. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 340.9% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COR stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $171.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $173.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.80.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.