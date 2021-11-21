Cormark Cuts Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Price Target to C$1.40

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Drone Delivery Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of CVE FLT opened at C$0.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$183.19 million and a PE ratio of -11.73. The company has a current ratio of 21.60, a quick ratio of 21.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1 year low of C$0.69 and a 1 year high of C$2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.17.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Drone Delivery Canada will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.