Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,946 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

NYSE CNR opened at $16.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.04. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.