Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Shares of KOR opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Corvus Gold has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

