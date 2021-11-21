Cottage Street Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.1% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,676.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,402.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,397.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,252,654. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.