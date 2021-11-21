Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $251.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.16 and a 52-week high of $486.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.76 and its 200-day moving average is $319.25.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.56.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $4,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $3,294,446.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

