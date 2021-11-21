Cottage Street Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 8.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.52 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.65 and a 200 day moving average of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

