Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.23.

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. 9,778,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,421,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.51.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.08.

In other news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 586,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

