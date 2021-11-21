Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Receives $28.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

CVET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Covetrus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Covetrus by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $40.78.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

