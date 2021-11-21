Cowen Increases Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $620.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s current price.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.94.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $530.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $496.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $287.12 and a 12-month high of $545.89. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

