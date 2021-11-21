CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $100,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $166.80 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $167.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.93.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.