CRA Financial Services LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,625,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,759,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

