CRA Financial Services LLC Has $732,000 Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 26.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $332.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.57 and a 200-day moving average of $259.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total value of $5,642,832.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 691,769 shares of company stock worth $209,238,532 over the last three months.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.