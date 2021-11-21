CRA Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after purchasing an additional 906,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,421,000 after purchasing an additional 196,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $116.96 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $83.23 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

