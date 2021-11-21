CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 5,575 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $148.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.49 and a 200 day moving average of $145.33. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $161.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.