Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $141.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $17,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

