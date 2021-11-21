Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $141.95 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.19 and a 200-day moving average of $144.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,528,000. SG3 Management LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,194,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 846.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

