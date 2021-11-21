Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 721 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 110.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,895 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 291,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,780,000.

ARKG stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day moving average of $81.32. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $115.15.

