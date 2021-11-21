Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 1,420 Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,420 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter worth $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter valued at $191,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $127,725.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 23.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.47.

PLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

