Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $47,000 Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 147.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

NYSE LYB opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.82 and its 200 day moving average is $100.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

