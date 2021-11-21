Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 481,644 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,462 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 615,244 shares of company stock worth $26,774,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

NYSE:BSX opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.