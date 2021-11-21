Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 2,871 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 103,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 18,083 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 173.7% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 80,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 50,915 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 59,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $1,780,000. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $121.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $118.23 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.95 and a 200 day moving average of $128.51.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.