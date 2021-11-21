Credit Suisse AG Acquires 25,914 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,914 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GTES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of GTES opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.71.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

GTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

