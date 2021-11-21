Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,120,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,563,000 after buying an additional 319,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,916,000 after buying an additional 177,146 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 94,569 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,522,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,984,000 after buying an additional 87,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

CALM stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.79 and a beta of -0.15. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

