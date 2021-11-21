Credit Suisse AG Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palomar during the second quarter worth $220,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Palomar during the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Palomar during the first quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $83.64 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $115.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.42 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.27.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $551,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,024,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,900 shares of company stock worth $4,805,509 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

