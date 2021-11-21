Credit Suisse AG Has $1.50 Million Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of REGENXBIO worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,217,000 after acquiring an additional 135,823 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,370 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 205,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 294,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,699. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $33.51 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

