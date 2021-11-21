Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMIN. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 477,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after acquiring an additional 216,342 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 371,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,277,000 after acquiring an additional 66,870 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 167,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 51,351 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 694,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,940,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,006,000.

Shares of BATS SMIN opened at $61.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.13. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $55.12.

