Credit Suisse AG Invests $1.46 Million in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 176,832 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Nano Dimension as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 35.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the second quarter worth about $116,000. 33.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,515.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

