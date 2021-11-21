Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416,763 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,162,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,903,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,393,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 938,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 444,977 shares during the period. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCS. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from 205.00 to 240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Barclays from 240.00 to 250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.38.

Barclays stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

