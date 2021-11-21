Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target Raised to GBX 430

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 411.11 ($5.37).

LON:CRST opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 276.20 ($3.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a market cap of £899.22 million and a PE ratio of 15.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 376.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 713.38.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

