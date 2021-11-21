CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Bought by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.2% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.73. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $81.92 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 2.09.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.71.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

