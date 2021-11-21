Critical Analysis: Vidler Water Resources (VWTR) & Its Rivals

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ: VWTR) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Vidler Water Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.3% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million $10.00 million 22.67 Vidler Water Resources Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 3.70

Vidler Water Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vidler Water Resources. Vidler Water Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vidler Water Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Vidler Water Resources Competitors 307 962 1176 34 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 5.28%. Given Vidler Water Resources’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vidler Water Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 93.97% 5.81% 5.74% Vidler Water Resources Competitors -5.28% 13.95% 3.27%

Risk & Volatility

Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidler Water Resources’ competitors have a beta of 0.75, suggesting that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

