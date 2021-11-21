Critical Review: Castor Maritime (CTRM) vs. The Competition

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Castor Maritime to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime’s competitors have a beta of -4.33, indicating that their average share price is 533% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Castor Maritime and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Castor Maritime Competitors 448 1504 1664 68 2.37

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 35.60%. Given Castor Maritime’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Castor Maritime has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Castor Maritime and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $12.49 million -$1.75 million 13.33 Castor Maritime Competitors $481.69 million $14.32 million 1.83

Castor Maritime’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime. Castor Maritime is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime 29.17% 9.68% 7.70% Castor Maritime Competitors -2.22% -2.03% 1.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Castor Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

