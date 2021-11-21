Critical Review: Old Point Financial (OPOF) & The Competition

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ: OPOF) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Old Point Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Old Point Financial has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial’s rivals have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

30.7% of Old Point Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Old Point Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Old Point Financial and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial $54.71 million $5.39 million 16.13 Old Point Financial Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.40

Old Point Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial. Old Point Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Old Point Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Old Point Financial Competitors 1572 7389 6654 356 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 4.70%. Given Old Point Financial’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Old Point Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Old Point Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial 12.78% 6.94% 0.66% Old Point Financial Competitors 27.45% 11.91% 1.20%

Dividends

Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Old Point Financial pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 17.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Point Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Old Point Financial rivals beat Old Point Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

