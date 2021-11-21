Critical Review: Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) & Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Computer Services and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.73%. Given Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition is more favorable than Computer Services.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Services and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Services 18.52% 22.51% 14.19% Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Computer Services and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Services $291.34 million 5.31 $55.40 million $2.03 27.76 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Computer Services has higher revenue and earnings than Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Computer Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Computer Services beats Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Computer Services Company Profile

Computer Services, Inc. provides information technology solutions and services to meet the business needs of financial institutions and corporate entities. It delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Its integrated banking solutions include check imaging, cash management, branch and merchant capture, internet and mobile banking, print and mail, and online document delivery services, corporate intranets, secure Web hosting, e-messaging, teller and platform services, ATM and debit card service and support, payments solutions, risk assessment, network management, cloud-based managed services, and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security and fraud prevention. Computer Services was founded by John A. Williams on March 19, 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, KY.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

