Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading 40.6% Lower This Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 40.6% lower against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $217,305.73 and approximately $131.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

