CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. JMP Securities currently has a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.
NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $239.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.
About CTI BioPharma
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
Further Reading: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.