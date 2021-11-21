CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. JMP Securities currently has a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $239.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 51,567 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 12,463.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 64,437 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 194,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 61,683 shares during the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.