Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 12,090 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 33.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDXG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 307.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 4,717.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,381,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 1,208.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,881,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 100.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 877,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 309.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 841,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

MDXG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $866.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.97. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

