Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 150,381 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 1,044.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,781 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,381 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3,283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,987 shares in the last quarter. 26.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMY opened at $4.03 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

